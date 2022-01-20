The USS Benfold said it was asserting international navigational rights around the Paracel Islands. Photo: US Navy
China says it warned off US warship in Paracel Islands. American navy differs
- Conflicting claims made by the two militaries after USS Benfold enters the chain in the disputed South China Sea
- PLA accuses US of ‘navigational hegemony’ but US Navy says ‘Chinese-claimed straight baselines’ around the islands are unlawful
