US Navy and coastguard ships conduct Taiwan Strait transits. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Taiwan war risk highest in past 25 years as US tensions rise, mainland expert warns
- Growing US support for Taipei and Beijing’s ramped up reunification rhetoric mean risk of conflict highest since 1996 crisis, academic points out
- Beijing unlikely to show aversion to military conflict, as this would deepen US support and make Taiwan more determined to seek independence, Shi Yinhong says
Topic | Taiwan
