US Navy and coastguard ships conduct Taiwan Strait transits. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Taiwan war risk highest in past 25 years as US tensions rise, mainland expert warns

  • Growing US support for Taipei and Beijing’s ramped up reunification rhetoric mean risk of conflict highest since 1996 crisis, academic points out
  • Beijing unlikely to show aversion to military conflict, as this would deepen US support and make Taiwan more determined to seek independence, Shi Yinhong says

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:46pm, 20 Jan, 2022

