A shipment of Lithuanian rum destined for the Chinese mainland arrives at the Taiwanese port of Keelung this week, after concerns it was about to be blocked by customs. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

  • Chinese customs data gives first glimpse of the scale of unofficial blockade, with 91.4 per cent drop in shipments from the Baltic state in December
  • Beijing denies an official embargo, telling EU sources local businesses will not buy goods from countries that ‘attack China’s sovereignty’

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 10:55am, 21 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
