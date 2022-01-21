A shipment of Lithuanian rum destined for the Chinese mainland arrives at the Taiwanese port of Keelung this week, after concerns it was about to be blocked by customs. Photo: Handout
Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row
- Chinese customs data gives first glimpse of the scale of unofficial blockade, with 91.4 per cent drop in shipments from the Baltic state in December
- Beijing denies an official embargo, telling EU sources local businesses will not buy goods from countries that ‘attack China’s sovereignty’
Topic | China-EU relations
A shipment of Lithuanian rum destined for the Chinese mainland arrives at the Taiwanese port of Keelung this week, after concerns it was about to be blocked by customs. Photo: Handout