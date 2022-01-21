German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Photo: Reuters
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warns China of ‘fundamental differences’ over human rights
- The comments made to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may signal a change of a approach in the post-Angela Merkel era
- Wang urges his German counterpart to avoid ‘megaphone diplomacy’ as he calls on the new government to continue cooperating with Beijing
Topic | China-EU relations
