Xinjiang
China angered by French parliament vote accusing it of genocide in Xinjiang

  • The resolution says Beijing’s treatment of the Uygur population amounts to a ‘crime against humanity’
  • China dismisses the accusations and accuses the National Assembly of ‘gross’ interference in the country’s internal affairs

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:12pm, 21 Jan, 2022

China is accused of detaining a million Muslims in camps and using forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
