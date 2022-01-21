China is accused of detaining a million Muslims in camps and using forced labour in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China angered by French parliament vote accusing it of genocide in Xinjiang
- The resolution says Beijing’s treatment of the Uygur population amounts to a ‘crime against humanity’
- China dismisses the accusations and accuses the National Assembly of ‘gross’ interference in the country’s internal affairs
Topic | Xinjiang
