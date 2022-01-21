More than 1,000 South Korean adults were polled in December about their views on China and the US. Photo: Xinhua
Moon Jae-in
South Koreans side overwhelmingly with US over China, especially on Covid-19 cooperation, poll suggests

  • Only 4 per cent back China overall in survey in the lead-up to a South Korean election that could affect the balance Seoul strikes between the powers
  • Large majorities side against Beijing on tech, trade and South China Sea, and 99 per cent say they prefer the US as a partner on Covid-19 cooperation

Laura Zhou
Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Jan, 2022

