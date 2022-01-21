China and India both claim sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, also known as Zangnan. Photo: Frank Jack Daniel
China holds line on border as Indian teen goes missing in disputed zone
- Foreign ministry says it has no information about the incident but the area is an inseparable part of Chinese territory
- Authorities area reportedly optimistic that 17-year-old will be released
Topic | China-India border dispute
China and India both claim sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh, also known as Zangnan. Photo: Frank Jack Daniel