The YJ-12 is said to be China’s most dangerous anti-ship missile. Source: Handout
Taiwan needs strategy to deal with PLA’s YJ-12 missile, island’s military says
- Seen as mainland China’s most dangerous anti-ship missile, the YJ-12 is a threat to Taiwan and has advantages over US ships’ air-defence systems, according to article
- With its warships unable to repel the missile, the island must ‘come up with innovative and asymmetric strategies’, active naval commanders write
Topic | China's military weapons
The YJ-12 is said to be China’s most dangerous anti-ship missile. Source: Handout