Chiang Ching-kuo was Taiwan’s president from 1978 until his death in 1988. Photo: Handout
Chiang Ching-kuo was Taiwan’s president from 1978 until his death in 1988. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwan archive sheds light on key events in Chiang Ching-kuo’s presidency

  • Thousands of written records – including personal correspondence, diary entries, notes, works and government documents – have been made available online
  • Chiang led the island when the US switched diplomatic ties to Beijing and his presidency marked a transition from his father’s authoritarian rule

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:48am, 22 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chiang Ching-kuo was Taiwan’s president from 1978 until his death in 1988. Photo: Handout
Chiang Ching-kuo was Taiwan’s president from 1978 until his death in 1988. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE