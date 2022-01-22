Janez Jansa, prime minister of Slovenia, has revealed plans to “exchange representatives” with self-ruled Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

What next for EU ties as ‘shocked’ Beijing lashes out at Slovenia over Taiwan office plans?

  • Chinese foreign ministry has slammed ‘dangerous’ comments from Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in reminder of reaction to Lithuania over similar moves
  • Hanging in the balance are the future of Beijing’s cooperation mechanism in Central and Eastern Europe, and hopes of mending EU relations

Topic |   China-EU relations
Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Beijing

Updated: 6:02pm, 22 Jan, 2022

