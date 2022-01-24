Only a few African countries, including Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria, are taking part in the Winter Games in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Africa and the decision to not boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Only a few countries from the continent are sending athletes to the Games but there has been vocal support for China’s hosting of the event
  • The backing comes after announcements by the US and some of its allies that its diplomatic officials will not be attending

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:23am, 24 Jan, 2022

Only a few African countries, including Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria, are taking part in the Winter Games in Beijing. Photo: AFP
