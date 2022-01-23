Presidential contender Isko Moreno says the Philippines needs to strengthen its military presence in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine presidential hopefuls wade into South China Sea dispute
- Vice-President Leni Robredo calls for coalition of nations against China’s militarisation of the waters
- Senator Manny Pacquiao seeks more discussion on the issue
