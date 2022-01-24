During a phone call last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, told China’s President Xi Jinping, left, he would attend the Beijing Winter Olympics Games opening ceremony on February 4. But China says a report suggesting Xi asked Putin to refrain from invading Ukraine during the Games attempts to undermine the Olympics. Photo: Tass
‘Sheer fiction’: China denies Xi asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during Beijing Winter Olympics
- A Bloomberg report quoted an anonymous diplomat saying President Xi Jinping may have asked the Russian leader not to attack Ukraine as China hosted Games
- But China’s foreign ministry says the ‘smearing and provocation towards Sino-Russian ties’ was a futile attempt to drive a wedge between the neighbours
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
