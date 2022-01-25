The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission is keen to learn about any shortfalls in Chinese military recruitment. Photo: Xinhua
US to study Chinese military’s recruitment to assess battle readiness

  • Government agency to compile report on shortfalls in personnel quality and how these affect leaders’ confidence in the military’s ability
  • But its approach of ‘buying information via a scattergun’ is inefficient and unreliable, Chinese observer says

Liu Zhen in Beijingand Minnie Chan in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:05am, 25 Jan, 2022

