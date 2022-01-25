US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a virtual discussion on Monday that US rejection of multilateralism in recent years aided China’s rising prominence on the world stage. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations: Blinken says Beijing is bringing more aggression to competitive and cooperative ties

  • US secretary of state says relationship is growing increasingly adversarial because ‘this is in many ways a different China on the world stage’
  • But he acknowledges Washington’s own rejection of multilateralism in recent years has allowed Beijing to take a more prominent global role

Owen Churchill
Updated: 2:30pm, 25 Jan, 2022

