Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro has floated the idea of switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro has floated the idea of switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Taiwanese vice-president heads for Honduras to shore up shaky alliance

  • William Lai is attending swearing-in ceremony of presidential-elect Xiomara Castro, who has hinted she may switch to Beijing
  • There is a possibility he will meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris who is also attending

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:15pm, 25 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro has floated the idea of switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro has floated the idea of switching diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE