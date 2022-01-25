President Xi Jinping also promised 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Central Asian nations during a virtual meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Xi Jinping pledges US$500 million in aid for Central Asian nations
- Chinese president tells leaders the funds will be provided over the next three years for ‘projects involving people’s livelihoods’
- He also hit out at other countries ‘using human rights as an excuse to intervene in domestic politics’ during virtual meeting
Topic | Central Asia
