F-35C Lightning II jets are launched from the aircraft carriers Carl Vinson, foreground, and Abraham Lincoln, background, on Saturday. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: US Navy tries to recover F-35C fighter jet from ocean after 7 hurt in ‘landing mishap’
- 7th Fleet reveals jet fell into sea after incident on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday which caused ‘superficial’ damage to flight deck
- Two US carrier strike groups, including over 14,000 sailors and marines, began operations in the South China Sea on Sunday
