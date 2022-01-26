The name of a Taiwanese representative office in Vilnius could be modified to ease tension with Beijing, Lithuanian officials suggest. Photo: Reuters
Lithuania considers modifying Taiwan representation name to defuse diplomatic row with Beijing
- Officials suggest changing office name to refer to ‘Taiwanese people’ rather than Taiwan to mend Vilnius-Beijing rift
- A single gesture will not change Beijing’s attitude on the issue, says observer
Topic | China-EU relations
