China and Russia are moving closer as both nations come under growing pressure from the West. Photo: Shutterstock
China, Russia take another step closer, agreeing to strengthen coordination on Asian affairs
- Senior diplomats ‘reach broad consensus’ to boost strategic communication and jointly maintain regional peace and stability in virtual talks
- Meanwhile, China’s envoy to Russia welcomes Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing for the Winter Games next week, highlighting the nations’ friendship
Topic | China-Russia relations
