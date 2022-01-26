China and Russia are moving closer as both nations come under growing pressure from the West. Photo: Shutterstock
China / Diplomacy

China, Russia take another step closer, agreeing to strengthen coordination on Asian affairs

  • Senior diplomats ‘reach broad consensus’ to boost strategic communication and jointly maintain regional peace and stability in virtual talks
  • Meanwhile, China’s envoy to Russia welcomes Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing for the Winter Games next week, highlighting the nations’ friendship

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Erika Na

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Jan, 2022

