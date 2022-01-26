The US embassy in Beijing. The State Department says the operating status of its mission in China hasn’t changed. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US diplomats wanting out of China risk ‘leaving safest country in the world’ in a pandemic, Beijing says
- Beijing lodges formal protest with Washington as US consular staff and families seek to avoid zero-Covid control measures in China
- There is little chance of the ‘non-discriminatory’ pandemic control measures being relaxed any time soon, says analyst
