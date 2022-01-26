The US embassy in Beijing. The State Department says the operating status of its mission in China hasn’t changed. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: US diplomats wanting out of China risk ‘leaving safest country in the world’ in a pandemic, Beijing says

  • Beijing lodges formal protest with Washington as US consular staff and families seek to avoid zero-Covid control measures in China
  • There is little chance of the ‘non-discriminatory’ pandemic control measures being relaxed any time soon, says analyst

Catherine Wong Jun Mai in Beijingand Ben Zhao

Updated: 7:24pm, 26 Jan, 2022

