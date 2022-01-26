William Lai Ching-te is welcomed after landing for his stopover in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Taiwan
Taiwanese vice-president talks to at least 17 US lawmakers during stopover

  • William Lai holds virtual meetings during transit in Los Angeles, speaking to 17 members of Congress in the first morning, Taiwanese media says
  • Lai is on his way to cement ties with Honduras, which previously flirted with switching its diplomatic recognition to Beijing

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 7:07pm, 26 Jan, 2022

