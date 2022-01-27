The World Trade Organization logo is seen at itsheadquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
The World Trade Organization logo is seen at itsheadquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

EU to launch WTO case against China over Lithuania embargo, as row over Taiwan office continues

  • China stands accused of placing an unofficial embargo on Lithuanian exports, after sharp drop in volume
  • The move comes as the Lithuanian government is under pressure to reconsider renaming the Taiwanese Representative Office

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The World Trade Organization logo is seen at itsheadquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
The World Trade Organization logo is seen at itsheadquarters in Geneva. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE