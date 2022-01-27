General Wei Fenghe, the defence minister of China, met Saudi deputy defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman via video link. Photo: AP
China, Saudi Arabia set for closer military ties as sun sets for US in Middle East
- Chinese defence chief in virtual meeting with Saudi side urges joint opposition to ‘hegemonic and bullying practices’, in apparent reference to the US
- Wei Fenghe also hails Saudi Arabia’s ‘strong support’ for policies on Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang – all major friction points in US-China ties
