The Russian army stages drills in the southern Rostov region, bordering Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
China urges US to respect Russia’s concerns in stand-off over Ukraine
- The comments by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Secretary of State Antony Blinken are Beijing’s first overt show of support for Moscow on the matter
- It has been revealed that China is being kept updated by Russia on security talks with the US and Nato
