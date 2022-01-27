A Y-20 military transport plane carrying supplies takes off from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Photo: Weibo
Chinese military planes deliver emergency supplies to tsunami-hit Tonga
- Two aircraft arrived in the Pacific nation on Thursday morning, according to foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian
- Naval ships are also sending aid and the Red Cross Society of China has provided US$100,000 in emergency cash assistance
Topic | Diplomacy
