US vice-president Kamala Harris (left) and her Taiwanese counterpart William Lai at the Honduran presidential inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Photo: CNA
US vice-president Kamala Harris (left) and her Taiwanese counterpart William Lai at the Honduran presidential inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US, Taiwanese vice-presidents have ‘brief exchange’ in Honduras

  • Kamala Harris says conversation was initiated by William Lai at Honduran presidential inauguration
  • President Xiomara Castro appears to walk back pre-election suggestion the Central American country will switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:22pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US vice-president Kamala Harris (left) and her Taiwanese counterpart William Lai at the Honduran presidential inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Photo: CNA
US vice-president Kamala Harris (left) and her Taiwanese counterpart William Lai at the Honduran presidential inauguration ceremony on Thursday. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE