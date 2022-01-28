Yale University will reportedly take a fresh look at its endowment fund’s investment in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Yale University endowment fund to reassess investment in China
- Committee to look at whether investment directed to ‘suitable companies’, college newspaper reports
- Recipient must be actively engaged in causing social injury to warrant withdrawal of funds, university president quoted as saying
