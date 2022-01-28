President Xi Jinping seen on a screen during a gala to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping seen on a screen during a gala to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: more than 30 heads of state to join China’s Xi Jinping for opening ceremony

  • President Vladimir Putin of Russia is among confirmed guests for the February 4 event, as are the UN and WHO chiefs
  • President Xi will also host banquets for visiting dignitaries, but the only bilateral meeting announced so far is with Putin

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 9:38pm, 28 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping seen on a screen during a gala to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
President Xi Jinping seen on a screen during a gala to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE