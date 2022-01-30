A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest last year in Istanbul in support of China’s Uygur minority population in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
exclusive | China cooperation priority for Kazakhstan with Pan-Turkism fears unfounded: envoy
- In an exclusive interview, the Kazakh ambassador to Beijing discusses the Turkic Council’s recent upgrade and unrest in the country
- Gabit Koishibayev says the links between the two countries are a priority as the Central Asian nation addresses economic inequality
