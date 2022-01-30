A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest last year in Istanbul in support of China’s Uygur minority population in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest last year in Istanbul in support of China’s Uygur minority population in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

exclusive | China cooperation priority for Kazakhstan with Pan-Turkism fears unfounded: envoy

  • In an exclusive interview, the Kazakh ambassador to Beijing discusses the Turkic Council’s recent upgrade and unrest in the country
  • Gabit Koishibayev says the links between the two countries are a priority as the Central Asian nation addresses economic inequality

Topic |   Central Asia
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:29pm, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest last year in Istanbul in support of China’s Uygur minority population in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colours of the flag of East Turkestan during a protest last year in Istanbul in support of China’s Uygur minority population in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE