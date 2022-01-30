Ethiopia opposes a second term for World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: AFP
Why Ethiopia has turned its back on one of its own, WHO chief Tedros

  • Tedros is set for a second term at the helm of the global health body but Addis Ababa is not backing him
  • The war in Tigray and accusations of a humanitarian blockade are at the heart of the matter

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 5:30pm, 30 Jan, 2022

