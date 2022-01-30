The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on social media shows an F-35C jet that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
4 US Osprey flying to South China Sea on crashed F-35C jet salvage mission, Chinese think tank says on Twitter
- Four US Air Force Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft ‘heading to the area’, South China Sea think tank says, citing satellite images
- Japanese coastguard issues navigational warning on salvage operations in northern part of South China Sea ‘until further notice’
Topic | US-China relations
The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on social media shows an F-35C jet that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter