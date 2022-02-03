Burkina Faso is the fourth West African nation to be hit by coups in less than two years. Photo: Reuters
China and Russia seek bigger security role in post-coup Burkina Faso
- Beijing’s response to latest West African military takeover has been muted but its links with the country look set to continue, observers say
- Chinese investment includes an optical fibre communications network and security surveillance system, while Russian lobbyists are offering help to junta
Topic | Africa
Burkina Faso is the fourth West African nation to be hit by coups in less than two years. Photo: Reuters