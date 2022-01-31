Taiwan’s gift of 150,000 doses of its Medigen Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region. Photo: CNA
Taiwan reaches out to Somaliland with Covid-19 vaccine gift

  • Island renews diplomatic push with delivery of its locally developed Medigen shots
  • Taiwanese authorities have also donated millions of face masks and other goods around the world

Reuters
Updated: 5:08pm, 31 Jan, 2022

