Taiwan’s gift of 150,000 doses of its Medigen Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Somalia’s breakaway Somaliland region. Photo: CNA
Taiwan reaches out to Somaliland with Covid-19 vaccine gift
- Island renews diplomatic push with delivery of its locally developed Medigen shots
- Taiwanese authorities have also donated millions of face masks and other goods around the world
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
