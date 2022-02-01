Chinese researchers warning about the detrimental effect of China-US tech decoupling say information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and space and aerospace technology are the areas of most competition between the two countries. Photo: Reuters
Tech war: Beijing will come out of decoupling worse off than the US, say Chinese academics
- Information technology, AI, aerospace among areas compared in report by Peking University’s Institute of International and Strategic Studies
- Being isolated by an ‘alliance of tech democracies’ and drawing talent back from studies in the US identified as barriers for China
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese researchers warning about the detrimental effect of China-US tech decoupling say information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and space and aerospace technology are the areas of most competition between the two countries. Photo: Reuters