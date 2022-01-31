The ‘Taiwanese representative office’ in Lithuania prompted a furious reaction from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

Slovenia tries to head off row with Beijing over Taiwan office by saying it will refer to ‘Taipei’ rather than using island’s name

  • Companies from the Alpine nation have reportedly already been losing business in China
  • Lithuania’s decision to allow a ‘Taiwan representative office’ to open angered Beijing and had prompted accusations of a de facto boycott

Topic |   China-EU relations
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 8:55pm, 31 Jan, 2022

