The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on Reddit and social media shows the F-35C that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on Reddit and social media shows the F-35C that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
China /  Diplomacy

More US missions in South China Sea a factor in F-35C fighter crash: Chinese researcher

  • Think tank researcher says Biden administration efforts against its major competitor force military ‘to endure far more intense missions than ever before’
  • Assessment comes as US Navy tries to retrieve aircraft that plunged off an aircraft carrier after a ‘landing mishap’

Topic |   China's military weapons
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 5:00am, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on Reddit and social media shows the F-35C that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
The US Navy has confirmed that a photo circulating on Reddit and social media shows the F-35C that ended up in the South China Sea after a landing mishap on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE