Train with around 500 tonnes of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and potato processing equipment prepares to leave Xinjiang for Afghanistan. Photo: Twitter
Afghanistan
More Chinese food aid bound for distressed Afghanistan

  • A train loaded with wheat sugar and cooking oil on its way and another delivery will follow, Chinese ambassador says
  • More than 23 million people do not have enough food, according to some estimates

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 9:46pm, 1 Feb, 2022

