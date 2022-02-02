Japan’s House of Representatives adopting a resolution on Tuesday expressing concern over human rights in China. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s House of Representatives adopting a resolution on Tuesday expressing concern over human rights in China. Photo: Kyodo
Xinjiang
China /  Diplomacy

China calls Japan’s human rights resolution a ‘vile’ decision, threatens further measures

  • Tokyo’s lower house motion expressing concerns about China’s record described as ‘wanton remarks’ by Beijing spokesman
  • Most of Japan’s ruling and opposition lawmakers voted in favour of the resolution, which follows months of tensions between the Asian neighbours

Topic |   Xinjiang
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 12:37pm, 2 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s House of Representatives adopting a resolution on Tuesday expressing concern over human rights in China. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s House of Representatives adopting a resolution on Tuesday expressing concern over human rights in China. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE