Gen Nakatani, special adviser on human rights issues, has backed a path that could increase tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Japan should push China harder on human rights, adviser to PM says

  • Gen Nakatani says ‘it’s important that universal values are protected in China, so I want to press China on this even harder than in the past’
  • A parliamentary resolution this week expressed concern about Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong and called on the government to probe alleged abuses

Topic |   China-Japan relations
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:40pm, 3 Feb, 2022

