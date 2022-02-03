Gen Nakatani, special adviser on human rights issues, has backed a path that could increase tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Photo: AFP
Japan should push China harder on human rights, adviser to PM says
- Gen Nakatani says ‘it’s important that universal values are protected in China, so I want to press China on this even harder than in the past’
- A parliamentary resolution this week expressed concern about Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong and called on the government to probe alleged abuses
Topic | China-Japan relations
Gen Nakatani, special adviser on human rights issues, has backed a path that could increase tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Photo: AFP