China has been keen to higlight its successes in fighting Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Omicron may mean China’s success in tackling Covid-19 is ‘fleeting’, says US report

  • Beijing’s ‘opportunistic’ efforts to portray itself as a global health leader may be undermined by the new variant, Council for Foreign Relations report argues
  • Washington urged not to ‘overreact’ to Chinese efforts and seek ways to cooperate on tackling challenges such as the pandemic

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 8:25am, 4 Feb, 2022

