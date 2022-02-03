An Olympic torch is lit from the cauldron ahead of the relay in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China is ready: what ‘splendid’ Winter Olympics would mean for President Xi Jinping as VIP guests start to arrive
- Observers expect Chinese leader to ride Games momentum to push development agenda and prepare the – country for post-Covid opening up
- Western boycotts mean little to nationalist Chinese who see such moves as conspiracies to curb China’s rise, analyst says
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
An Olympic torch is lit from the cauldron ahead of the relay in Beijing. Photo: Reuters