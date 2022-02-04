US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
China /  Diplomacy

US House Speaker advises athletes not to speak out at Olympics to avoid retaliation by Beijing

  • ‘Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,’ Nancy Pelosi says
  • Call followed Chinese organising committee official’s warning that participants whose words violated Chinese laws would be subject to “certain punishments”

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 1:21am, 4 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE