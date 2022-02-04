US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
US House Speaker advises athletes not to speak out at Olympics to avoid retaliation by Beijing
- ‘Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,’ Nancy Pelosi says
- Call followed Chinese organising committee official’s warning that participants whose words violated Chinese laws would be subject to “certain punishments”
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has advised Team USA athletes not to speak out at the Winter Olympics because Beijing might retaliate against them. Photo: Getty Images/TNS