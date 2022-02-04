US State Department spokesman Ned Price gestures during a briefing in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US says China ties won’t make up for consequences if Russia invades Ukraine
- The warning comes after China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing and Moscow had coordinated their positions on the issue during a meeting on Thursday
- The US says it has an array of tools it can deploy if it sees foreign companies, including those in China, trying to evade export control actions over Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
