A face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on Friday on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP Photo
breaking | Vladimir Putin salutes Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ close ties with China in talks with Xi Jinping
- Energy cooperation between the two nations will be boosted, Putin says
- On the eve of the meeting Chinese and Russian foreign ministers said both nations opposed formation of ‘blocs’ seeking to trigger confrontation in Asia-Pacific
