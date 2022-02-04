A face-to-face meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place on Friday on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Photo: AP Photo
breaking | Vladimir Putin salutes Russia’s ‘unprecedented’ close ties with China in talks with Xi Jinping

  • Energy cooperation between the two nations will be boosted, Putin says
  • On the eve of the meeting Chinese and Russian foreign ministers said both nations opposed formation of ‘blocs’ seeking to trigger confrontation in Asia-Pacific

Topic |   China-Russia relations
Teddy Ng
Updated: 5:03pm, 4 Feb, 2022

