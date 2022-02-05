The Nigerian government has been trying to diversify funding for its ambitious railway development programme. Photo: Xinhua
Nigeria looks to Europe for funding as Chinese lenders move away from costly projects in Africa
- Transport minister says the West African nation is ‘stuck with lots of our projects because we cannot get money’ from China
- It reflects a wider trend amid ‘real concerns about debt sustainability and the availability of Chinese financial resources’, according to analyst
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The Nigerian government has been trying to diversify funding for its ambitious railway development programme. Photo: Xinhua