A lai see envelope that contained hell money, that was distributed at the University of Toronto’s Graduate House residence, is seen in a photo circulated on Chinese social media. Photo: Xiaohongshu
Lai see envelopes contained ‘hell money’ for the dead, in Lunar New Year blunder at University of Toronto
- The university says it ‘deeply regrets’ the distribution of the red packets at its Graduate House residence
- Hell money is traditionally burned for the dead, and is sometimes used by triad gangsters to threaten victims
