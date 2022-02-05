A model of the Chinese Beidou satellite navigation system. Photo: AP
China’s BeiDou and Russian GLONASS sign new deal to rival America’s GPS satellite navigation
- Latest satellite navigation systems deal among 16 signed as Vladimir Putin met Xi Jinping in Beijing
- Agreement promises to ensure ‘complementarity of the global navigation satellite systems in terms of system timescales’, in a step up from a 2018 deal
Topic | China science
