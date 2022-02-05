Taiwan’s flag bearers lead the island’s delegation into Beijing’s National Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: AFP
Insult to the Olympic spirit: Taiwan lashes out at timing of ‘no limits’ China-Russia ties
- With the world focused on the Winter Olympics, Beijing used the Russian summit to engage in the expansion of authoritarianism, Taipei says
- Beijing’s continued claims over Taiwan only inspire the Taiwanese people’s disgust and loathing, according to the island’s Foreign Ministry
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
