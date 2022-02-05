Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 5. Photo: Xinhua
China is a reliable friend and partner, President Xi Jinping tells Central Asian leaders on Olympics visit

  • Pledges from Chinese president come during string of meetings with heads of state visiting Beijing for the Winter Games
  • Talks follow Xi’s landmark meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin where both reiterated commitment to a joint stand on global issues

Echo Xie
Updated: 7:04pm, 5 Feb, 2022

